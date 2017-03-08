Leonardo DiCaprio invests in Boulder company

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 17: Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at Home restaurant during his first visit on November 17, 2016 in Edinburgh, Scotland.(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell, 2016 Getty Images)

BOULDER - Oscar winning actor Leonardi DiCaprio is backing LoveTheWild, a Boulder-based aquaculture company.

The company made the announcement Wednesday in a news release, but did not disclose how much financial support he provided.

“Estimates show the earth’s population approaching nine billion by 2050, putting tremendous pressure on our natural food resources,” said Mr. DiCaprio said in a statement provided by the company. “Seafood is a primary source of protein for nearly a billion people – but climate change, acidification and over fishing are putting increased pressure on our oceans’ natural stability. LoveTheWild’s approach to sustainable, responsible aquaculture is promoting the development of a secure and environmentally-conscious solution to feeding our planet’s growing population.”

LoveTheWild’s frozen seafood products utilize traceable, farm-raised fish sourced from the most well-managed aquaculture facilities in the world.

The company hopes to protect the Earth and fight climate change through aquaculture, the least environmentally impactful form of animal protein production in the world.

Jacqueline Claudia and Christy Brouker launched LoveTheWild in 2014 in response to provide an environmentally-friendly protein source that doesn’t produce the levels of greenhouse gases that other meat production does.

DiCaprio, an environmental activist, will also join the company’s advisory board.

“We are excited that Mr. DiCaprio, someone so dedicated to environmental activism, has partnered with LoveTheWild to help make it easy for consumers make an impact on the environment through something as simple as choosing the right thing for dinner," said Claudia, LoveTheWild CEO and Co-Founder.

