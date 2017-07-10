Level 3-CenturyLink merger inches closer to completion; Colorado gives its OK

(Photo: Level 3 Communications | Taage Dressel-Martin)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The completion of the $34 billion acquisition of Level 3 Communications Inc. by CenturyLink Inc. is inching closer to completion.

Broomfield-based Level 3 (NYSE: LVLT) and Louisiana-based CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) said that four additional states have given their blessing to the acquisition — including Colorado — making a total of 19 states and two territories that have given their OK.

The latest states to approve the deal, including Colorado, were Alaska, New York and Pennsylvania.

"The two companies continue to expect to receive the remaining state, federal and international approvals in time to complete the merger by Sept. 30, 2017," the companies said in a statement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1p8jky

