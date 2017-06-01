Level 3 CEO to become CenturyLink CEO in 2019

(Photo: Kathleen Lavine)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - On Jan. 1, 2019, Level 3 Communications Inc. CEO Jeff Storey will have a new job: He's expected to become CEO of CenturyLink Inc.

On Thursday, CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) announced that Storey, who will become president and chief operating officer of the Louisiana company after its $24 billion acquisition of Broomfield-based Level 3 (NYSE: LVLT) is complete, will succeed CEO Glen Post III.

"I am confident in the strength of our position, the scope of our opportunity and Jeff's ability to lead our company forward – first as president and COO and then as CEO," Post said in a statement. Storey will also join CenturyLink's board after the deal closes.

Last October, CenturyLink said it's buying Level 3, saying it will be headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana, but will maintain a significant presence in Colorado and the Denver metro area. The deal is expected to close by Sept. 30.

