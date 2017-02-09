Level 3 focuses on profits ahead of $24 billion CenturyLink merger

(Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Level 3 Communications Inc.’s sales dropped and were down for the full year of 2016 driven by declines in international sales, but the company reported profits for the quarter and the full year.

The Broomfield-based telecom (NYSE: LVLT) reported its fourth-quarter financial results Wednesday, the first time since the November announcement of its pending $24 billion stock-and-cash acquisition by Monroe, Louisiana-based CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL).

Level 3 expects it performance to improve in 2017 while it and CenturyLink work to close the deal in the fall, said Jeff Storey, Level 3 president and CEO.

The companies are working closely on integration planning well ahead of the closing, he said, and the companies see big promise in combination.

