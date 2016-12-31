Liberty Global completes $3.7B Netherlands joint-venture deal with Vodafone

Mike Fries, president and CEO of Liberty Global. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Global cable and broadband giant Liberty Global plc said today it has completed a merger of its cable TV and broadband business in the Netherlands with Vodafone Group plc's mobile phone operation there, creating a joint venture valued at €3.5 billion (US$ 3.68 billion).

As part of the deal, Denver- and London-based Liberty Global will receive €2.2 billion (US$2.32 billion) and Vodafone will receive €6 million (US$6.31 million) in cash payments post closing, the companies said.

Liberty Global, part of John Malone’s media empire, and London-based Vodafone announced the planned tie-up in February. Word of talks between the two companies emerged in December 2015.

