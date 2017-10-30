Liberty Global names CEO of new Latin America unit

(Photo: Arris Image)

Liberty Global has named the CEO of its new Latin America and Caribbean split-off division.

Balan Nair, currently chief technology and innovation officer for Liberty Global (Nasdaq: LBTYA), will become CEO when the split-off occurs later this year.

He'll report to Mike Fries, who will serve as executive chairman of the Latin American company after the split-off. Fries and the Denver operation of Liberty Global were profiled by the Denver Business Journal in July.

Nair has worked for Liberty Global for 10 years and previously worked at AOL, and for 12 years, at Qwest Communications International Inc.

