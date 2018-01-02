Liberty Global spins off Latin America cable operations

Balan Nair, president and CEO of Liberty Latin America, which split off from Denver-based Liberty Global Plc on Tuesday. ARRIS IMAGE

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - International cable giant Liberty Global plc today completed its spinoff of its Latin American and Caribbean cable and telecom systems into a new public company.

Shares in Liberty Latin America (Nasdaq: LILA) started trading this morning, the first day the markets have been open in the new year.

Liberty Latin America had previously been a unit of Liberty Global with tracking-stock shares that weren’t tied specifically to the business’ assets.

The spinoff transformed each share of the LiLac Group tracking stock into equity shares of the newly independent company’s common stock.

