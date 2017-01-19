Liberty Media's purchase of Formula One racing gets final OK

(Photo: BLOOMBERG PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Liberty Media Corp. said it's received the final OK in its purchase of Formula One racing.

The Douglas County company (Nasdaq: LMCK, LMCA) said it has received the requisite consents and approvals from the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (“FIA”), the governing body of Formula One. The deal is expected to close this month.

In September, Liberty Media announced the purchase that valued Formula One's stock at $4.4 billion.

On Thursday Liberty Media said it would issue cash convertible senior notes in a private offering for Formula One teams that is expected to raise $400 million.

