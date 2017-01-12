Liberty's John Malone sees cable, wireless mergers under Trump

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado media mogul John Malone foresees looser ground rules for cable, broadband and telecom companies under the incoming presidential administration of Donald Trump, and major mergers could be a result.
Malone, speaking Wednesday at a Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. investor conference, even raised the prospect of a merger of the No. 1 and No. 2 U.S. cable TV companies, Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA) and Charter Communications (Nasdaq: CHTR), Bloomberg reports.
Or, "Maybe the three major cable companies get together and buy [wireless company] T-Mobile,” Bloomberg quotes the Liberty Media Corp. chairman as saying. (Privately held Cox Communications Inc. is the No. 3 U.S. cable company.)
Representatives of Comcast, Charter and T-Mobile declined to comment on Bloomberg's report.
Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2jbsWXf
Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs