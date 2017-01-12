Liberty's John Malone sees cable, wireless mergers under Trump

John Malone, chairman of Liberty Media Corp., (Photo: MATTHEW STAVER | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado media mogul John Malone foresees looser ground rules for cable, broadband and telecom companies under the incoming presidential administration of Donald Trump, and major mergers could be a result.

Malone, speaking Wednesday at a Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. investor conference, even raised the prospect of a merger of the No. 1 and No. 2 U.S. cable TV companies, Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA) and Charter Communications (Nasdaq: CHTR), Bloomberg reports.

Or, "Maybe the three major cable companies get together and buy [wireless company] T-Mobile,” Bloomberg quotes the Liberty Media Corp. chairman as saying. (Privately held Cox Communications Inc. is the No. 3 U.S. cable company.)

Representatives of Comcast, Charter and T-Mobile declined to comment on Bloomberg's report.

