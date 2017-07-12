Like queso? Chipotle is testing the cheesy dish in New York City

(Photo: Google Maps Image)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - If you wonder why queso isn't on the menu at Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., that could change soon.

It's being reported that queso, along with other dishes, are on the menu at a Chipotle test kitchen in New York City.

The Denver Mexican restaurant chain's location at Sixth Avenue and 13th Street in New York has queso on the menu for $1.25.

"The queso is viscous and texturally closer to a chowder than nacho cheese. However, that's not necessarily an insult. The savory, rich flavors are all present, with a slow, pleasant, smoky burn," said Business Insider.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2uiDBFJ

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal