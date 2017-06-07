Like throwing axes? Canadian axe-throwing chain to open in Denver

(Photo: BAD AXE THROWING PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - If you like throwing axes and drinking beer, there soon will be a place for you in Denver.

Bad Axe Throwing, an axe-throwing chain from Canada, said it will open a new location at 845 E. 73rd Ave. in Denver on Aug. 11.

The concept is pretty simple: Your group brings its own beer and food, learns how to throw an axe from an instructor, and axes begin to fly. The company operates nine Canadian locations, as well as one in Chicago and one in Indianapolis.

