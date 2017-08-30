Renderings of the inside of Little Man's new West Colfax location near Sloan's Lake, slated to open in 2018. (Photo: Little Man Ice Cream)

The local ice cream shop known for its Instagram-worthy location in Denver's Lower Highlands is expanding from its cozy, milk-jug confines.

Don't worry, the new location for Little Man Ice Cream won't replace the iconic LoHi locale.

Little Man Ice Cream is building out a 7,000-square foot ice cream factory, creamery and tasting bar a block away from Sloan's Lake on West Colfax.

It will sit near the up-and-coming Sloan's development that has already seen an Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and Starbucks, among other new businesses, move in over the past year.

The new spot will have a liquor license, so Little Man will be able to serve up boozy shakes along with ice cream flights, and of course, the pints and cones they've become known for.

Concept artwork shows a large, modern space where ice cream enthusiasts can look in on the manufacturing of the goods.

It will have a full bakery with cookies and brownies (the same goodies they bake for use in their ice cream recipes), pastries, truffles, and a coffee bar.

About 2,000 square feet of the shop will be dedicated to just walk-in freezers, as the West Colfax location will become Little Man's new primary facility for making ice cream.

They'll build those out first before the rest of the eat-in shop is completed.

Little Man's owner bought the property a couple of years ago, according to Director of Operations, Loren Martinez.

Martinez says they hope to open the tasting room by their 10th anniversary, on July 4, 2018. He says they'll be producing ice cream there by the start of 2018.

The Little Man team opened up a sister shop called Sweet Cooie's in Congress Park earlier this year.

They're set to open another locale, called Constellation, in Stapleton this summer, as well as a uniquely shaped spot "Churn" in Fort Collins in the future.

