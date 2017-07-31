Littleton couple convicted of tax evasion and bankruptcy fraud

(Photo: KVUE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Littleton residents Daryl F. Yurek and his wife Wendy M. Yurek were convicted last week for income tax evasion and bankruptcy fraud.

After a two-week trial, the jury deliberated for only three hours before returning guilty verdicts, the government said. Both were indicted in October 2015. When sentenced in December, each faces prison sentences of 10 years or more.

The Yureks were involved in running Bolder Venture Partners and Veracity Credit Consultants. In 2010, the Yureks filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy protection, saying they owed the Internal Revenue Service $1.2 million. But after filing for bankruptcy, the government claims the companies paid "substantial personal expenses for the Yureks," including buying a $1.3 million downtown Denver loft, paying more than $500,000 in mortgage payments and $43,000 in condo fees, as well as paying $115,719 for renting a vacation house in Tabernash, Colorado and more than $90,000 to the Pinehurst Country Club for Daryl Yurek’s membership dues and other expenses.

"Furthermore, the Yureks committed numerous affirmative acts of evasion, including submitting false statements to the IRS on IRS Forms 433-A, IRS Collection Information Statement for Wage Earners and Self-Employed Individuals, as well as Daryl Yurek transferring shares he held in ID Watchdog to Veracity Credit Consultants and to his sons while falsely claiming to the IRS that he had not made any transfers for less than full value," the government said in a statement last week.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2uc9uLO

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal