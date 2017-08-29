Lockheed Martin backs more CU aerospace research

(Photo: CASEY A. CASS/UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Lockheed Martin is deepening its research ties to the University of Colorado at Boulder, and it has identified four new projects it expects to back with $675,000 next month.

The research expansion builds on the Bethesda, Maryland-based company’s $3 million funding of Lockheed Martin Radio Frequency Space Systems Research Center at CU Boulder, and Lockheed’s creation of an endowed chair position in radio frequency engineering at CU.

On Tuesday, Lockheed Martin CTO Keoki Jackson and CU Boulder Chancellor Philip DiStefano signed a follow-up research agreement on Tuesday morning covering four new research projects.

“These projects will aid our national security and help the world become more connected. CU Boulder has an incredibly talented pool of researchers and we have high expectations that this new agreement will enable many new solutions yet to be explored,” said Keoki Jackson, Lockheed Martin CTO, in a statement.

