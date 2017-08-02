Lockheed Martin begins building $350 million satellite facility in Jeffco

(Photo: Lockheed Martin Rendering)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Lockheed Martin Corp. said it's started construction on a new $350 million facility that will build satellites at its Waterton Canyon facility in Jefferson County.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) said its new 266,000-square-foot Gateway Center satellite facility will be completed in 2020.

The company's Lockheed Martin Space Systems division is based at Waterton Canyon.

The company said it "expects the construction effort to employ a total of 1,500 contractors during the three-year construction phase. Lockheed Martin has added more than 750 jobs to its Colorado workforce since 2014, and currently has about 350 job openings in the Denver area alone. This building will accommodate that recent growth and new future projects."

