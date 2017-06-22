Lockheed Martin funds advanced space manufacturing lab at MSU Denver

(Photo: Courtesy MSU Denver)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Lockheed Martin is donating $1 million Metropolitan State University of Denver over the next four years to support advanced manufacturing instruction and labs in the university's new aerospace and engineering programs.

The donation announcement comes the same day as Metro State University opens the school's new Aerospace and Engineering Sciences Building on its campus at the edge of downtown Denver.

Lockheed Martin Space Systems Co., a major division of the Bethesda, Maryland-based defense contractor (NYSE: LMT), is based in Jefferson County. It's one of the largest contractors for making satellites and space probes for the U.S. military and NASA.

The company's funding an on-campus Lockheed Martin Additive Manufacturing Laboratory, where students will be able use a state-of-the-art 3-D printer to design and create aerospace components. The grant also establishes an endowed director for the Advanced Manufacturing Sciences Institute at MSU.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2rHshy9

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal