Lockheed Martin shows off autonomous vehicle tech it's developing in Colorado

(Photo: GREG AVERY/DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Lockheed Martin Corp. is pushing development of self-driving vehicles and other autonomous machinery for the military in industry from a growing operation in Littleton.

The unit, with just over 50 employees, is an outgrowth of the Bethesda, Maryland-based defense giant’s purchase of a local technology company 10 years ago.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) designated the Autonomous Systems office the center for the company’s development of technologies for self-driving ground transportation, autonomous drones, machine learning and machine vision.

Lockheed Martin Autonomous Systems recently moved into a new light industrial space with more parking for test vehicles and a warehouse with more indoor room to test fly autonomous drones, and enough office space to increase the number of people working there to more than 100.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2jVniqd

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal