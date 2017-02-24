Lockheed moving hundreds of Trident II missile jobs to Colorado, Florida

A U.S. Navy Trident II D5 missile. (Photo: U.S. NAVY)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Lockheed Martin Space Systems Co. is moving hundreds of jobs to its Colorado headquarters and Florida’s Space Coast over the next eight years.

The move comes on the heels of winning a major contract expansion for work on submarine-launched nuclear missiles for the U.S. Navy.

The Jefferson County-based company will move 650 jobs from Sunnyvale, California to the company’s two others sites.

The company is offering workers in Sunnyvale a chance to relocate with their jobs, the company said. The company expects the bulk of the jobs moving to Colorado won’t start coming here until 2020, Kramer said.

