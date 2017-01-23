Lone Star Steakhouse restaurants abruptly close across Colorado

(Photo: Nico Goda, KUSA)

KUSA - Numerous Lone Star Steakhouse locations have abruptly closed throughout the state, employees say.

Following numerous tips from former workers, we went to the Lone Star location in Lakewood, where we found a sign on the door saying it closed effective Jan. 20.

The sign had information about final paychecks.

Lone Star’s corporate office has not responded to requests for comment. We are working to find out what led up to the abrupt closure.

Lone Star’s website no longer lists any Colorado locations. Google shows two Lone Star locations in the Denver metro area.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Labor says if employees at Lone Star don’t get their final paychecks, it is a violation of labor laws and the state will get involved.

