Longmont OKs $6.5 million incentives package for $340 million Smucker's factory

Smucker's Uncrustables (Photo: J. M. SMUCKER CO.)

DENVER BUSINIESS JOURNAL - The city of Longmont plans to offer the J. M. Smucker Co. an incentives package worth up to $6.5 million in exchange for locating a $340 million factory there.

Longmont's city council late Tuesday gave unanimous initial approval to the offer; a final vote is slated for Feb. 21, the Longmont Times-Call newspaper reports.

Smucker (NYSE: SJM) — parent of the Smucker’s brand of jams as well as peanut butter, syrups and other food products — announced Jan. 31 that it would build a plant in Longmont for its line of Uncrustables frozen peanut-butter-and-jelly pocket sandwiches.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2kXurZH

(© 2017 American City Business Journals)