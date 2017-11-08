Longmont tech company moving headquarters to Douglas County

(Photo: Lightwave Photo)

A Longmont technology company said it's going to incorporate and move its Delaware and Longmont facilities into a Douglas County site.

Lightwave Logic of Longmont, which makes optical device technology using polymers, said it will move into space at 369 Inverness Parkway in Douglas County.

The company said it will move into the 13,420 square facility that will include clean rooms, chemistry laboratories, and analytic laboratories., with the move expected to be completed by March 2018.

"This move is not only important but critical for us to meet the demands of the market-place as we advance our technology towards product demonstrations," said CEO Michael Lebby, in a statement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2yH77rp

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal