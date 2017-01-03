Longtime downtown Denver restaurant is closing, being replaced by steakhouse

(Photo: COURTESY OF SAGE RESTAURANT GROUP)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - McCormick's Fish House & Bar, which has operated at downtown Denver's Oxford Hotel for three decades, has closed, and the hotel's owner will fill the space with a steakhouse concept that the hospitality management company operates in three other cities.

McCormick's, which closed over the weekend, was part of the McCormick & Schmick’s chain, owned by Landry’s Inc. It opened in 1987 and has ben known for its signature seafood and happy-hour deals.

When the restaurant’s lease expired at the end of 2016, The Oxford's owner, Denver-based Sage Hospitality Group, decided to replace it with their Urban Farmer concept, a modern take on the steakhouse that emphasizes local sourcing and in-house butchering, said Peter Karpinski, co-founder of the restaurant group.

Urban Farmer is expected to open in June. The McCormick & Schmick’s chain will continue to operate its location in the Denver Tech Center at 8100 E. Union Ave.

