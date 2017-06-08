Longtime Indian food restaurant reopening fast-casual concept

(Photo: Sara Schiffer)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Owners of Denver’s long-standing Bombay Clay Oven are taking a second shot at launching a fast-casual spin-off of the Indian restaurant, debuting Saucy Bombay this morning as the potential first location of a future series of openings.

Saucy Bombay first operated for five years in the food court of the downtown Republic Plaza before building owners shut down the food court in 2015. Its new home at 2600 E. Colfax Avenue is a former Jazzercise studio located across the street from East High School, where owners Rohini Saksena and Marshall Miranda have a vested interest.

“It didn’t hurt that our daughter started high school this year at East,” Saksena joked. “Having had success and longevity in the Cherry Creek neighborhood — quite a feat given other restaurants’ quick lifespans in the area — it was important to us to remain close to our roots but expand to an underserved area.”

Bombay Clay Oven opened in 1993 in the heart of Cherry Creek North, making it one of the longer-tenured Indian eateries in Denver. While several companies have tried with varying degrees of success to launch fast-casual Indian restaurants in this area, none has grown yet in large numbers.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2s9eMLw

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal