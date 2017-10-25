Looking for a job, metro Denver millennials?

According to a study conducted by U.S. News & World Report, the best job for Millennials is being a web developer. (Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Millennials in metro Denver have a lot to think about — often at the top of the list: finding a home.

But to do that in this market -- where home sales prices are a cause of "significant concern" for researchers as they continue to climb, and where rents remain sky high -- you need a well-paying job.

Millennials also want one that offers good work-life balance and low stress.

So, what's the No. 1 job that checks all those boxes?

