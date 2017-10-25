KUSA
Close

Looking for a job, metro Denver millennials?

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 9:20 AM. MDT October 25, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Millennials in metro Denver have a lot to think about — often at the top of the list: finding a home.

But to do that in this market -- where home sales prices are a cause of "significant concern" for researchers as they continue to climb, and where rents remain sky high -- you need a well-paying job.

Millennials also want one that offers good work-life balance and low stress.

So, what's the No. 1 job that checks all those boxes?

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2gCXw9B

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories