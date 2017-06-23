Louisiana-based beauty salon chain expanding in Colorado

My Salon Suite, a Louisiana-based upscale beauty salon franchisor (Photo: MAY SALON SUITE PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A national upscale beauty salon franchising chain says it is opening several new locations in Colorado.

My Salon Suite, based in New Orleans, said it will open three new locations, including one that will open by the end of the year at at 1610 East Girard Place in Englewood. There's currently one My Salon Suite operating in Colorado, at 1152 S. Colorado Blvd. in Glendale/Cherry Creek.

The chain has nearly 40 salon complexes in 16 states. The Englewood location will be operated by Mark Christensen, a former director of planning at Sports Authority.

According to My Salon Suite, it operates differently than other beauty salons because "the complex is a large space divided into multiple different suites. Hair stylists, nail technicians and other salon professionals rent one of the suites."

