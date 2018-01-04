Louisiana equipment services firm completes $122M Colorado company buy

(Photo: Sylte, Allison)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Louisiana-based public company that rents heavy construction equipment said it's completed its $122.4 million acquisition of a Colorado company.

H&H Equipment Services Inc. (Nasdaq: HEES) said it's completed its purchase of Contractors Equipment Center (CEC) of Commerce City, expanding its Colorado presence.

“We are very pleased to have finalized the CEC transaction, which doubles our branch count to six in Colorado, significantly expanding our presence in a strong non-residential construction market," said John Engquist, H&E’s CEO, in a statement.

CEC generated revenues of approximately $34 million for the last twelve months, H&E said when the purchase was originally announced in November.

