Lunch break at Douglas County business park can mean a free bike ride

The 20,000 people who live, work or visit the Meridian International Business Center in Douglas County have a new way to tool around the 1,685-acre business park: shared bicycles.

The Meridian Metro District on Wednesday announced the launch of M-Bike, an 11-station bike-sharing system with 100 docking slots for 50 bicycles. The system is operated by Zagster Inc., a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based startup founded in 2007 that currently operates more than 200 bike-share programs in 35 states across North America.

Zagster’s clients include Pennsylvania State University, the city of Rochester, New York, and, in Colorado, the towns of Avon, Westminster and Longmont.

Zagster has about 100 corporate real estate clients, but only one other customer nationwide — in Dallas — that’s similar to the mixed-use Meridian business center, said Ashley Collins, Zagster’s commercial real estate manager.

