Luxurious Colorado drug rehab facility expands

The Recovery Village Palmer Lake said it's added 20,000 square feet and 52 treatment beds to its facility, which it said can now treat up to 110 clients at one time. (Photo: ADVANCED RECOVERY SYSTEMS PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A luxurious drug rehab facility in northern El Paso County, which features yoga and tranquility rooms, a gym and a covered swimming pool, is expanding.

The Recovery Village Palmer Lake said it's added 20,000 square feet and 52 treatment beds to its facility, which it said can now treat up to 110 clients at one time.

The tony rehab center also contains volleyball, basketball and pickleball courts, a meditation garden and nature trails.

"We are thrilled to expand our opportunities to serve a greater number of individuals at our first class treatment center in Colorado. In the last two years we've been able to help more than a thousand individuals on their journey to recovery and it is our honor to continue and expand these efforts," said Dr. Mitchell Eisenberg, CEO of Advanced Recovery Systems, which owns drug rehab centers around the country, including Colorado's, in a statement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2rCimcZ

© 2017 KUSA-TV