Lyft launches luxury vehicle service in Denver

(Photo: Sylte, Allison)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Lyft has launched a luxury service in Denver today, giving customers the ability to call on premium black cars such as Audis, Bentleys, BMWs, Porsches and Rolls Royces.

The ride-sharing app and service calls the service "Lyft Lux" and "Lyft Lux SUV," saying it's "the perfect ride for the business traveler who wants arrive to a meeting in a black car, take his or her client to dinner or any special occasion where you want to spend a little more to make it memorable."

Denver is among 16 cities where Lyft launched service today. Other cities are: Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Dallas, Detroit, Las Vegas, Miami, Minneapolis, Orange County, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

Lyft also said in its announcement that it gives drivers the ability to earn higher fares.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2s6Mo99

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal