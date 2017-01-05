M Uptown closes its doors, for now

Inside M Uptown (Photo: Brooke Way, KUSA)

DENVER - The beloved M Uptown closed its doors for renovations this week, leaving many to wonder if the gay-friendly restaurant and entertainment hotspot will make a comeback.

It’s the second time the location at 700 East 17th Avenue has closed its doors in recent years. Last December, the restaurant split from what was part of the Hamburger Mary’s franchise into its own concept with a new menu, however the interior and decorations remained the same.

M Uptown co-owner Jennifer Kustok told 9NEWS that she and her husband Jeff didn’t want to shut the place down, but it was time.

“There wasn’t really one reason we decided to close, there were several,” Kustok explained. “We need a new roof. We have been in the building for 11 years.”

The couple has been running the place since 2005, and have become a staple in the gay community.

“I really want to thank the LGBTQ community for their support,” Kustok said. “We moved here with no one, and they have become our family.”

On January 3, the restaurant posted a photo on its Facebook page stating, “Thanks for the memories,” while regulars, employees and performers responded with messages of surprise and sadness.

Drag performers even posted their employment qualifications hoping for a new job in light of the sudden news.

The restaurant was well-known for its entertainment including karaoke, Drag Queen Bingo on Tuesday nights and their infamous Dreamgirls drag cabaret show.

Although Kustok isn’t completely sure what the space will be after renovations are complete, she knows it will remain a place where the community can gather for great food and entertainment.

I have to admit, I took my mom and a bunch of her friends there for her birthday last year on bingo night and we had a blast. The performances were excellent the servers were fabulous.

For updates on renovations and the restaurant’s future plans, visit their Facebook page.

