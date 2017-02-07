Macy's the next big target for those seeking Ivanka Trump boycott

(Photo: ALBIN LOHR-JONES | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - After Nordstrom dropped Ivanka Trump-branded clothing and accessories, the Seattle-based retailer did not say whether the move was politically motivated.

Neither did Dallas-based Neiman Marcus when it removed Ivanka Trump-branded items from its website. North Carolina-based retailer Belk also appears to have followed suit.

The next big retail domino to fall — and a deeply symbolic one — could be Macy’s. Business Insider reported that Macy’s (NYSE: M) social media accounts are now the site of a pitched battle between Trump partisans and opponents. Over the weekend, they were being subjected to a stream of posts from visitors calling on the Cincinnati-based company to drop products associated with President Donald Trump’s daughter, who also happens to be one of his closest advisers.

This morning, there’s a flood of comments taking the opposite side, calling on Macy’s not to drop the Trump brand.

