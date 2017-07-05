KUSA
Major Colorado employer Vantiv reaches $10 billion deal for Worldpay

Mark Metzler , KUSA 3:57 PM. MDT July 05, 2017

Vantiv Inc., a major U.S. credit-card processor, has made an offer valuing U.K. payments group Worldpay Group Inc. at $10 billion, beating out rival bidder J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., the Wall Street Journal reports.

Worldpay, a London-based financial technology company that has its U.S. headquarters in Atlanta, said Wednesday it has agreed to a deal in principle with Vantiv.

