Major Colorado employer Vantiv reaches $10 billion deal for Worldpay

Worldpay's U.S. headquarters is in Atlanta. (Photo: DBJ)

Vantiv Inc., a major U.S. credit-card processor, has made an offer valuing U.K. payments group Worldpay Group Inc. at $10 billion, beating out rival bidder J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., the Wall Street Journal reports.

Worldpay, a London-based financial technology company that has its U.S. headquarters in Atlanta, said Wednesday it has agreed to a deal in principle with Vantiv.

