Major sales as Whole Foods closes in Boulder

BOULDER - Bargain hunters should note that the Baseline Whole Foods is having a 50 percent off sale this Saturday and Sunday after an early close date was announced.

Boulder shoppers were originally told they had until April 9 to visit the 2548 Baseline store but a company spokeswoman announced Thursday that stores will close permanently 6 p.m. this Sunday and will close at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Whole Foods Spokeswoman Betsy Harden states the Baseline close date was bumped up because they feel they “are able to offer the customers better shopping experience at the nearby stores and allow team members more time to settle in to their new locations.”

The Baseline Whole Foods is one of nine Whole Foods nationwide schedule to close its doors due to a decline in sales including a Colorado Springs location at 3180 New Center Point which is expected to hold true to the original April 9 closing date.

All 70 team members were offered the choice between a severance package and the option to move to any location in the Colorado Rocky Mountain Region. Team members that decided to stay with the company will be starting next week.

