Making a connection with Cuban entrepreneurs

A group of Cuban entrepreneurs visit Pivotal Labs to learn about technology startups in the United States. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE, DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver Business Journal's Greg Avery joins a group of Cuban entrepreneurs visiting Denver and Boulder to learn more about technology startups.

He speaks with John McIntire Salazar, chairman of the Cuba Emprende Foundation, and one of the Cuban visitors about what they hope to learn while in the United States.

See the video at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2mjzEJf

