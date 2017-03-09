Managing: Should traveling employees be forced to share a room?

(Photo: GETTY IMAGES (OKTAY ORTAKCIOGLU))

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Each week Alison Green, who also writes the "Ask a Manager" website, answers workplace and management questions from readers.

I have a problem with two employees refusing shared twin room accommodations and I want to handle it right. They stay nearly one or two weeks every month away for three to four days and are complaining they can’t sleep because the other person snores. Our hotel expenses are quite high, and they are staying in the nice hotel rooms. Other engineers don’t have a problem with sharing. I am thinking of telling them that if they would like a single room, they must pay the difference.

You’re sending people on the road for one or two weeks a month and you’re requiring them to share rooms? That’s not reasonable. That’s a huge amount of time to have zero privacy or time alone. And certainly if one person snores and the other person is a light sleeper, you really, really don’t want them sharing rooms, because you don’t want your traveling employees to be exhausted (and rightly angry). There are some industries where sharing hotel rooms is normal if it’s for an occasional conference or trip, but what’s different here is how often these employees are traveling.

Providing private accommodations to people who are traveling that regularly should be considered part of the cost of doing travel-heavy business, even if it means that you need to downgrade to a cheaper hotel to be able to afford it.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.