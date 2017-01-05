Manufacturing outlook mixed, Denver firm finds

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The manufacturing sector expects revenue to grow this year, despite a host of major challenges the industry will face.

Those views come from more than 250 survey participants in 20 U.S. states. The survey was conducted by EKS&H, a Denver-based consulting firm.

Survey highlights include:

74 percent of small manufacturers and 69 percent of large manufacturers expect revenue to grow in 2017.

Manufacturers are more optimistic about their local/regional economies than the national or global economies.

