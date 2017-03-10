Marijuana business ordered to stop selling unregistered securities

Gerald Rome, Securities Commissioner, has seen an uptick in unregistered offerings on Craigslist, he said (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A marijuana retail and cultivation company has been issued a cease and desist order from the state’s Securities Commissioner.

The company, Green Farms Consulting and Green Farm Holdings, offered investment opportunities on Craigslist for one month last summer, according to the Colorado Division of Securities.

The Green Farm ad was presented as an offering for “accredited investors” that solicited investments of $1 million for shares in the Colorado recreational and medical marijuana business, the division of securities said. There was one taker, who was provided with documents that sought a minimum of $50,000 for share's in the company worth $1 each. But the securities were not registered and the person making the deal with the investor was not licensed, the division said.

