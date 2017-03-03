Mark Cuban invests in Denver company

(Photo: DAVID PAUL MORRIS/BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver company that makes health-care software said "Shark Tank" TV show star and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has invested in the company.

Matrix Analytics, which makes LungDirect software that tracks patients' lung cancer analytics, said Cuban has invested $250,000 in seed capital in the firm.

"Mr. Cuban's investment will allow us to further our mission of putting a dent in lung cancer, and ultimately, more patients and families will benefit from it," said company president Christine Spraker, in a statement.

LungDirect is "the only automatic registry software system enabling hospitals to track pulmonary nodule patients from detection through diagnosis," the company added.

Cuban appeared at a Dallas forum yesterday, explaining how technology is going to change everything in the future.

