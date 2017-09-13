Mark Cuban joins big names speaking at Denver Startup Week

Businessman Mark Cuban attends the Disney ABC Television Group TCA Summer Press Tour on August 4, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Mike Windle, 2016 Getty Images)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver Startup Week is already a pretty big deal for the city, but this year, it may very well head to the next level.

Mark Cuban — billionaire, "Shark Tank" TV star and owner of the Dallas Mavericks — is among the mentors who will talk at one of the events.

Cuban, along with Colorado billionaire and Dish Network CEO Charlie Ergen and Brad Feld, partner at the Boulder venture firm Foundry Group, will speak at Dish's (Nasdaq: DISH) event "Chinese Rockets & Disco Dance Lessons: The Art of Reinvention."

The event will take place Tuesday, Sept. 26 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Tickets are available online at Denver Startup Week's website.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2xlg1sD

