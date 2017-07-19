Marketing tech company raises funding; CEO Jeremy Bloom returns to Denver

Jeremy Bloom, CEO of Integrate Inc., headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona (Photo: TIM KOORS | SPECIAL TO THE DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Integrate, a marketing technology company co-founded and led by ex-world champion skier and football star Jeremy Bloom, has landed $8 million in equity funding.

New investor Iron Gate Capital led the latest funding round with Forte ventures and Foundry Group. Previous investors Liberty Global, Comcast Ventures, and Forte Ventures participated, as did new investor Chesnut Street Ventures.

Integrate has raised $35 million in investor backing since the company was founded in 2010.

Bloom, Integrate’s CEO, is a Loveland native who gained fame skiing moguls on the U.S. Olympic and U.S. national teams, and for playing football at the University of Colorado Boulder and for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2uCAWpS

© 2017 KUSA-TV