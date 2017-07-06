Massive Outdoor Retailer show officially coming to Denver

DENVER - It's official: Denver will be the host city for the Outdoor Retailer show -- the largest show in North America for outdoor retailers -- starting in 2018.

The show's organizers, Gov. John Hickenlooper and Mayor Michael Hancock, revealed the news at a press conference Thursday at Denver's City Park to wild applause from outdoor retailers and show organizers.

The news is one of economic impact on the city, but it's also a statement about the state's commitment to public lands and the promotion of healthy life, Hickenlooper said.

"We are talking about supporting wilderness areas in the state of Colorado, four national parks, eight national monuments, state parks, state wildlife -- all of this comes together as a cumulative attraction . . . and really does make us the No. 1 destination . . . for outdoor recreation visitors in the country," the governor said. "And even more important, it's part of the defining characteristic of Colorado where a young entrepreneur can come and not just create a business, but create a lifestyle."

Read more from our partners at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2sLPLXp

Copyright 2017 KUSA