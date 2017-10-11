Mayor Hancock: Green roof initiative is 'not the right approach for Denver'

A rooftop garden on a building in Lower Downtown, Denver (Photo: River North Photography, Getty Images)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has formally opposed Initiative 300, a ballot measure that would require building owners to make changes to their properties incorporating "green roof" amenities.

Hancock's office earlier this week issued a statement to members of the Denver City Council voicing his opposition to the measure, a citizen-initiated ordinance certified by the Denver Elections Division last month.

"While green roofs support many sustainability objectives, Initiative 300 is not the right approach for Denver," Hancock's office said in the statement. "It goes too far, too fast and provides no flexibility or opportunity for carrots instead of sticks. By taking a mandate-only approach and eliminating the opportunity for options, the initiative would actually hinder efforts to pilot, promote, phase and incentivize green infrastructure, as is being done in many of our peer cities across the United States."

The ordinance would require buildings in Denver that are 25,000 square feet or larger to install green roof features, such as rooftop gardens, or a combination of gardens and solar-power panels.

