Mayors ask Legislature to pass twice-failed construction-defects reform bill

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A coalition of 40 Democratic and Republican mayors are asking Colorado legislators to pass a comprehensive bill for construction-defects reform that has failed twice.

The Metro Mayors Caucus sent a letter Wednesday to all members of the General Assembly asking them to support Senate Bill 156, which was introduced two weeks ago by Sen. Owen Hill, R-Colorado Springs.

The move comes even as the legislators search for a compromise to move forward construction-defects reform.

SB 156, like proposals from past years, would require any legal disputes between condominium owners and builders to go to alternative resolution such as binding arbitration, would require a majority of all condo owners to vote to file a lawsuit before such a legal action can proceed and would inform homeowners more thoroughly of the benefits and drawbacks to such a suit.

