Meet Fort Collins' new Budweiser brewmaster

Tim Seitz is taking over the Brewmaster role at Anheuser Busch Fort Collins, the largest brewery in the city (Photo: Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - In a moment of deja vu, Tim Seitz found himself guiding the same tour that he once followed.

This time, the newly-appointed brewmaster of the Fort Collins Budweiser brewery was giving a private tour to Colorado State fermentation science majors on the eve of finals week this past semester. He had previously visited back in 1995 as a CSU engineering student and returned a few times after for the free samples.

“I never really thought I’d be on this side of things,” said Seitz, who officially transitioned into his position in December. “But I’d argue this is the dream brewmaster job in the company.”

Seitz succeeds the since-promoted Katie Rippel and is the sixth to hold the position at the brewery since it launched in 1988. Seitz, who grew up in Akron, Ohio, said he's the first CSU grad to lead the Fort Collins operation that is a six-state supplier, employs more than 500 workers and is one of the biggest producers in the entire multinational AB InBev company arsenal.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://noconow.co/2jjlKc7

Copyright 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan