Men sue Chipotle for $74K; say they got sick after eating at Virginia restaurant

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A pair of men are suing Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. for $74,000, saying they got sick after eating in a Sterling, Va. Chipotle location earlier this month.

WRC-TV in Washington, D.C. reported that Kyle Hogan and Patrick Moor filed the lawsuit after they got sick eating at the Chipotle around July 14.

As many as 135 people were sickened after eating at the Virginia restaurant and Chipotle officials blamed the norovirus outbreak on restaurant managers not following company protocol regarding sick employees.

Denver-based Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) said the Virginia store illness incident affected second-half sales, but the company added it will recover.

