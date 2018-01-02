Merger boosts law firm to top 15 in Colorado

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: jerry2313)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Philadelphia-based national law firm Ballard Spahr LLP, which has offices in Denver and Boulder, and Minneapolis-based Lindquist & Vennum LLP have completed their merger, the firms announced today.

The combined firm — named Ballard Spahr—has more than 650 lawyers in 15 offices across the United States.

The merger extends Ballard Spahr’s footprint in the Midwest, giving the firm offices in Minneapolis and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and expanding its office in Denver.

It will have 53 lawyers in Colorado, which would make it one of the state's top 15 law firms by number of attorneys, according to Denver Business Journal List research.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal.

Copyright 2017 DENVER BUSINESS JOUNRAL