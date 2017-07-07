Metro Denver average home price continues climb, passes $450K

(Photo: MATTHEW STAVER | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The average price of a home in metro Denver across all product types increased by just over 8 percent in June year-over-year, reaching $454,547, according to the latest data from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors.

At the same time, the number of active listings on the market in metro Denver increased by about 3.8 percent to 7,059.

The summer selling season resulted in a large increase in listings between May and June, however.

“While low inventory continues to be a major driver in our market, we did have a large boom in inventory in June, increasing 19.75 percent month over month, compared to our 10-year average of 6.24 percent," said Steve Danyliw, chair of DMAR's market trends committee.

