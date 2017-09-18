Metro Denver dry cleaning chain shutters after 43 years

(Photo: John Cook)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A longtime Denver-based dry cleaning chain has closed its stores across the area.

Customers of Heritage Cleaners found a short typed notice on the doors of the stores saying the company has now permanently closed.

“We no longer have store fronts,” a woman at the corporate office who declined to give her name said today. All of the phone numbers, including a number for the company's client relationship manager, have been disconnected.

According to its website, Heritage Cleaners had seven locations in Highlands Ranch, Erie, Denver, Greenwood Village, and Englewood.

Anyone who had clothes in one of the stores can call 303-422-0176 or 303-617-8555 to find out if their clothes can be delivered, according to the corporate-office employee and the typed notices.

