Metro Denver home-price gains slowed in December; $22 billion in total 2016 sales

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The average price of a home in metro Denver increased by 6.7 percent year-over-year in December, a smaller increase than in most of the two years prior, according to the latest data from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors.

Including both detached single-family homes and attached condos and townhomes, the average home price in metro Denver was $398,179 in December, up from $373,064 in December 2015.

The price increase is smaller than the market experienced in most of 2016, which was full of double-digit year-over-year price increases. In November, the average home price rose by more than 11 percent.

Median prices continued a fast rate of growth, increasing by 11 percent year-over-year in December to $350,000.

