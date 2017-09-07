Metro Denver home sales slow again in August; prices continue to climb

(Photo: Matthew Staver, Bloomberg)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - For the second month in a row, the number of homes sold in metro Denver is less than in the same month a year earlier, a sign that buyers are getting pickier as prices continue to rise.

In August, 5,124 homes sold, a decrease of 8.5 percent from the same month in 2016, and a similar drop to that seen in July, when 8.3 percent fewer homes sold than in July 2016, according to data from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors.

Year-over-year drops indicate something more than seasonality. It's expected that the residential real estate market will slow at the end of the summer, but seeing drops when comparing like-months over time demonstrates a trend that real estate agents in metro Denver are also talking about among themselves, said Steve Danyliw, chair of DMAR's market trends committee and a local real estate broker.

"Realtors are reporting that it's still a seller's market, but buyers aren't as aggressive," Danyliw said.

